China’s military threat in South China Sea increasing significantly: Taiwan Foreign Minister Wu

Taipen:The Chinese threat in the South China Sea is increasing significantly as a large number of armed maritime militias are operating in the region at China’s behest besides its deployment of an array of warships and other military assets, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu has said, calling for united efforts by all stakeholders to deal with the challenge.

Wu also cited China’s growing military activities in the Indian Ocean Region including its attempt to control key ports in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Djibouti and hoped that New Delhi is paying “close attention” to it.

In an interaction with an international media group, the Taiwanese foreign minister said the countries having stakes in the South China Sea must join hands in combating the challenge emanating from China’s rising military muscle-flexing in the region and that Taiwan is ready to share its experience in dealing with the Chinese threat.

