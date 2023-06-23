We need to respect individuality, unique talent: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manj Sinha on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Vice President for attending the Special Convocation Ceremony of University of Jammu, at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium

Congratulating the students, the Lt Governor urged them to follow their passion, move forward with new resolutions, adapt to the change and learn new things accordingly, and share the wisdom earned at the University with the world.

“Convocation is the moment of transformation in a student’s life. Stepping into the real world is also considered as start of a new mission, a mission to use special knowledge and skills and to contribute in equitable, sustainable growth in building a strong and prosperous India,” the Lt Governor said.

In this era of Artificial Intelligence and new emerging technologies, rapid changes are happening around us. This change has given us an opportunity to see the entire education system in a new perspective, he observed.

We have to respect individuality and unique talent hidden within each student. Classrooms should inculcate courage, give students the power of independent thinking and inspire them to become a better person and not just a class topper, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said, in the future, students will not come to Universities to receive just bookish knowledge or to accumulate more information. Universities will have to prepare human capital which will ensure its relevance in this fast changing world powered by algorithms, he added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the J&K Higher Education Council and Vice Chancellors of all Universities of J&K and associated stakeholders for their significant contribution in implementing National Education Policy and promoting independent thinking, scientific temper, creativity and nurturing unique personality among the students.

“Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, NEP 2020 is promoting an education system that makes students conscious, not mechanical. It makes them carrier of knowledge, wisdom and values and not a storehouse of memories,” the Lt Governor said.

“In the coming future, only that education will be relevant which will prepare the student for life-long learning with spiritual and cultural values. Education that will not just impart technical knowledge but promotes individuality, uniqueness of the student. Education that will sharpen student’s skill of critical, creative thinking, communication and collaboration and help them to flourish,” he observed.

National Education Policy 2020 promotes life-long learning and enables students to adapt to change in different sectors. We cannot predict skills that would be required in the next 10 years but individuality, independent and Critical Thinking, and Creativity will improve resilience and adaptability, he said.

The Lt Governor also extended his hearty congratulations to all the faculty members and teachers of University of Jammu.

Convocation is also a moment of pride for teachers. Our ancient scripture beautifully describes the relationship between Guru and Disciple. Guru prays that his fame and his disciple fame may increase together. This is an example of the highest values of our Indian culture. In that sense, students are not handed over just medals and degrees, but a legacy of values and a huge responsibility on their shoulders to enrich and preserve it for future generations, the Lt Governor said.

Commending the new initiatives of University of Jammu, the Lt Governor said, “I am confident that in the coming days, Jammu University will give new direction to the education sector of the country”.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, presented the University report and highlighted special programmes to be rolled out soon. The University is in the process of setting up a full-fledged Directorate of Hindi and a Centre of Excellence in Dogri, he said.

Various significant initiatives of the University of Jammu including programmes like ‘College on Wheels’, ‘Design Your Degree’; promotion of national, local language and culture; translating the Constitution of India into Dogri language; multi-arts festival like Duggar Darpan; initiatives in sync with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for “Land to Lab” and “Lab to Land” approach; MoU with the High Altitude Warfare School of Army at Gulmarg in the discipline of Disaster Management, received special appreciation from the Hon’ble Vice President.

Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Hon’ble Vice President; Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, J&K; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; Members of University Council, eminent personalities; senior officials, faculty members and students attended the Special Convocation ceremony.

