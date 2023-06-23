SIU attaches house of LeT militant associate

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the residential house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associate in Anantnag district, police said.
Continuing its crackdown on harbouring militants and providing logistic support to them, the SIU Shopian attached the residential house of the associate in the Subhanpora Bijbhera area of Anantnag in south Kashmir after obtaining necessary sanctions from competent authority, a police spokesman said.
He said during the course of the investigation in case FIR No 22/2022 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai, the father of militant associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai, was found used by terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT.
Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of militancy was initiated by the SIU Shopian under section 25 of UA(P)A, the spokesman said.
