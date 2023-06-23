Decision on summer vacation in schools after Sunday: Vijay Kumar Bidhuri

Srinagar:Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Friday said that the announcement of summer vacation in schools and colleges wil be taken after after Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Bidhuri said that the government was monitoring the weather situation and will take call on summer vacation soon.

Divisional commissioner said, “After Sunday if we found that the weather is not good, we will have a discussion and accordingly we will take the decision regarding summer vacation in schools of Kashmir division.”

On asking about the completion of work in Lal Chowk, Bidhuri said, “We had set a timeline of June-30 but you will see now a different Lal Chowk by July-15.”—(KNO)

