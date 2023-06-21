Tesla looking to make a significant investment in India: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi

New York,: Tesla Inc, the world’s largest electric car producer, is looking to make a significant investment in India, said its chief Elon Musk, who saw India as holding more promise than any other large country around the globe.

Musk, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he plans to visit India in 2024.

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk told reporters after the meeting. “We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it’s quite likely that it will be a significant investment, a relationship with India.” India, the world’s third-largest energy consumer, is pitching as an alternate destination for investment for US companies in a bid to capitalise on the growing chill between Beijing and Washington.

