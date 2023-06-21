Sajad Lone’s back-to-back meetings with Baig’s triggers buzz in political circles

Srinagar:Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone’s back-to-back meetings with former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife Safina Baig have created a buzz in political circles in Kashmir Valley.

Lone along with senior leader and former MLA Nizamuddin Bhat met Baig last evening at his residence in Srinagar.

“Me accompanied by @nizamuddinbhat6 sahib called on Beigh Sahib who is proceeding for Haj. Our stay got extended as we reminisced of the good old days. Times when I was in school and Beigh sahib and Nizam sahib were emerging young leaders of @ JKPC_,” Lone tweeted,

Later DDC chairperson Baramulla Safina Baig, in a tweet on the picture shared by Lone, wrote that “People Conference stalwarts in one picture”, triggering speculations about reunion of Baig’s with PC.

“People Conference Stalwarts in one Picture. My brother @sajadlone sb extended his good wishes for our embark to Hajj pilgrimage. His visit literally unfolded all the memories of MuzaffarBeigh sb from good old days wd Lone Sb & @nizamuddinbhat6 sb is always a pleasure to hear from,” Safina Baig tweeted.

The re-entry of Baig in PC would come as a major boost for the party which is likely to pose a major challenge for National Conference in Lok Sabha polls in North Kashmir.

PC’s support to Safina Baig would also boost her electoral prospects in Kreeri- Wagoora Assembly segment where Imran Reza Ansari has considerable clout.

When contacted, PC general secretary, Imran Reza Ansari said that it was just a social call.

“Safina Ji had come to meet our party president as she and Baig Sb are proceeding on Hajj,” he said—(

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print