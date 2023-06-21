After Hottest Summer Day, Night Temp Too Goes Up In J&K

Srinagar: A day after Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley recorded the season’s hottest day, the night temperature too showed an upward trend and settled above normal in J&K on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that hot and dry weather was likely to continue till June 23 even though there is possibility of “very light rain/thundershower at one or two places over Jammu and Kashmir.”

From June 24-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected at scattered to fairly widespread places in J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print