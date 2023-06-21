NIA Court Pulwama Issues Proclamation Notice Against A++ Category Militant

Srinagar: A special National Investigation Court (NIA) in Pulwama issued a proclamation notice against an A++ category militant.

“A team of SIU under the supervision of Senior Officers pasted proclamation notice at some conspicuous places of the native village of dreaded & A++ categorised militant namely Reyaz Ahmad Dar @Peerbaba @Khalid son of Ab Aziz Dar resident of Sathergund Kakapora near Police Station Kakapora, Court Complex Pulwama in a case FIR No. 10/2023 of Police Station Tral”, said a spokesperson in a statement .

“The team of SIU went to house of the accused militant Reyaz Ahmad Dar in village Sathergund Kakapora alongwith local police for execution of Proclamation Notice”, said the spokesperson adding proper SOPs were followed during the proceedings.

