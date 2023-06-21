‘Misuse’ of social media: SIA conducts searches in 4 districts

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches at six locations in four districts of the Valley in a case related to the misuse of social media for “unlawful and secessionist activities”, it said.

The pre-dawn searches were aimed at uncovering individuals and groups allegedly involved in propagating secessionist, anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms, it added.

“The SIA (State Investigation Agency)-Kashmir successfully conducted searches at six locations across Kashmir in Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama and Srinagar districts. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in a case pertaining to the misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities,” the agency said.

The case was registered by the SIA-Kashmir regarding India-based social media entities allegedly collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promoting militancy activities, it added.

“The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of militancy. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties,” the investigation agency said.

The searches resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidence such as mobile phones and SIM cards, among others. The evidence will be analysed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organisations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, it added.

