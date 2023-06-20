Girls outshine boys in Class 10 annual exams

79.89 Percent Students Qualify, 13823 Score A1 Grade

Srinagar: Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 Annual Regular Examinations of the Jammu and Kashmir school education board, the results of which were declared on Monday, officials said.

Overall 79.89 percent students have been declared successful. The examinations were conducted in April. As per the results declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), 1,18,791 of 1,48,701 students enrolled (77422 boys and 71279 girls) for the tests have qualified.

For the first time this year, Kashmir and Jammu divisions’ exams along with Ladakh were conducted simultaneously as part of the uniform academic calendar.

Like recent 12th class results, the girls outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 81.68 percent compared to 78.23 percent by their male counterparts, according to details.

While students are awarded ‘Grades’ on a Nine point Scale, 13823 students got A1 grade (90-100 Marks Range), 18489 A2 (80-89 marks), 24147 B1 (70-79 marks), 28880 B2 (60-69 marks), 26248 C1(50-59 marks), 7133 C2 (40-49 marks) and 78 D (33-39 marks).

JKBOSE chairman Dr. Parikshat Singh Manhas said that the examinations were conducted in proper manner under uniform calendar as per the “vision of the Lieutenant Governor and directions by the government of India.”

He also congratulated all the stakeholders including parents in helping the JKBOSE in smooth conducting of the examinations and announcing the “timely” results.

“The students and their parents deserve great appreciation for their wholehearted cooperation in realizing the visionary goal of unifying the staggered academic sessions in J&K and Ladakh, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated all the students who passed the results.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the students, who have passed @jkboseofficial Class 10th Annual Regular examinations-2023,” Sinha said in a tweet. “Girls have once again outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 81.68 compared to boys’ 78.23%. My best wishes to students, their parents & teachers,” he added.

National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah, on Monday extended warm felicitations to the students, who qualified the JKBOSE 10th class examination.

According to a statement issued here, Dr. Farooq said, “I hope and pray the successful students are pivoted to new opportunities. There is no substitute for hard work and perseverance. It goes without saying how much value an effective teaching adds to one’s efforts. It is the time to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of our teacher fraternity and parents in particular for their efforts as well.”

