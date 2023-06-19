Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead in Canada

New Delhi: Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of the most-wanted terrorists in India who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the north American country, officials here said on Monday.

A resident of Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Nijjar was shot by two unidentified assailants and died on the spot.

