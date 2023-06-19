Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead in Canada

By on No Comment

New Delhi: Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of the most-wanted terrorists in India who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the north American country, officials here said on Monday.

A resident of Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Nijjar was shot by two unidentified assailants and died on the spot.

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead in Canada added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.