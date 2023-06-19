Meeting held to coordinate security measures

Jammu: A joint meeting of various security agencies was held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Sunday to ensure coordination for the annual Amarnath yatra beginning next month.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s Delta Force Maj Gen Ajay Kumar chaired the meeting which was among others attended by senior police and intelligence officers, officials said.

In a tweet after the meeting, Jammu-based White Knight Corps said, “The security forces and civil administration are working hand-in-hand to ensure a successful yatra”.

The 62-day long pilgrimage will commence on July 1 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra from Jammu on June 30.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar visited Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, the main base camp for the pilgrims in Jammu, and took stock of arrangements for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims and their safety.

Kumar reviewed in detail provision of transportation, accommodation for pilgrims, setting up of ‘langars’ (community kitchens), communication centres, medical facilities, deployment of medical teams, sanitation, installation of temporary toilets and mobile toilet vans, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply and traffic arrangements, an official said.

The Divisional Commissioner has sought deployment of a sufficient number of personnel and installation of additional CCTV cameras.

He also instructed the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to start beautification of the city while the tourism department was asked to install hoardings and banners on prominent locations, right from Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, to showcase the tourist destinations of Jammu region to attract tourists to these places.

