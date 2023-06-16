Rains lash J&K; MeT predicts forecast

Srinagar: Rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir even as the weatherman on Thursday forecast more precipitation at scattered places till June 17.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Pahalgam received 0.4mm of rain, Kokernag 0.2mm, Jammu 13.7mm, Banihal traces, Batote 2.6mm, Katra 3.4mm, Bhaderwah 8.8mm and Kathua 7.2mm.

Regarding the forecast, he said, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm was likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir till June 17. “Some places in Jammu region like Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba etc. likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during 15-16th(60% chance),” he said.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.3°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.0°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.0°C against 15.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.1°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 14.7°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.3°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.5°C against 7.5°C on previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.7°C against 25.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 16.2°C (2.1°C above normal), Batote 16.8°C (0.9°C above normal), Katra 19.6°C (2.5°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 15.2°C (above normal by 1.7°C).

