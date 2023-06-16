DM to address ‘security conclave’ in Jammu on June 26: BJP

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a “security conclave” here on June 26, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Thursday.
“This security conclave, a non-political event, will have among others a large gathering of defence experts, retired army officers, writers and think-tanks from different parts of the Union Territory,” Raina said after chairing a meeting of BJP leaders to finalise preparations for the event.
He said the minister will discuss security-related issues, safety of border-residents and other matters concerning the nation’s security.
Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a “security conclave” here on June 26, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Thursday.