CBK produces chargesheet against former Dir SKIMS, Administrative Officer, Policy

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) on Friday produced a chargesheet against former Director and Administrative Officer, SKIMS, Soura.

CBK produced a chargesheet in a case under FIR number 08/2019 under section 418, 420, 466, 511 RPC r/w Section 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Mohammad Shafi Malla [the then Administrative Officer (Policy) SKIMS Soura] and Dr. A.G Ahangar [the then Director SKIMS Soura] before the Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir.

“Brief facts of the case are that the Crime Branch Kashmir received a written complaint that Director SKIMS Soura had illegally and fraudulently made an ineligible person eligible for the post of Professor, Surgical Oncology at SKIMS Soura,” the statement said.

It was further alleged that the post for which the selection process had already been stayed by the Hon’ble High Court of J&K was fraudulently re-advertised by Director SKIMS Soura to facilitate the selection of an ineligible candidate for the said post by abuse of his powers and official position, the statement added.

On receipt of the said information, a Preliminary Verification was initiated which culminated in registration of the instant case.

Offences punishable under sections 418, 420, 466, 511 RPC r/w Section 5(2) PC Act have been established and proved against the accused persons and accordingly the chargesheet was presented before the Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir for judicial determination—

