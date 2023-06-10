65% Students Pass 12th Class Exam; Girls Outshine Boys

Srinagar: The girls have outperformed boys in the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12th, the results of which were declared on Friday.

According to an official statement, tThe maiden academic session of class 12th students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Uniform Academic Calendar 2023, implemented last year, concluded successfully with declaration of result by J&K Board of School Education here.

“Girls have yet again outclassed boys in higher secondary school examinations with scoring of a pass percentage of 68% against 61 pass percentage of boys”.

In total, 1,27,636 students were enrolled for class 12th annual regular session 2023 in the UTs of J&K, and Ladakh, of which 40045 students passed the exams. Girls have excelled again by scoring a higher pass percentage against that of the boys. The exam was conducted at 1255 centres established across the Soft and Hard Zone areas identified in both the UTs.

Expressing satisfaction over the entire examination process, Chairperson JKBOSE, Professor Parikshat Singh Manhas congratulated all the stakeholders and expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar. He also conveyed gratitude to divisional and district level administrative machinery, India Posts, officers and officials of JKBOSE, teachers who have tirelessly contributed towards smooth conduct of examination and all other people who have directly or indirectly contributed towards success of this vision of the government wherein all the students of the two UTs were brought together in the same academic session and their result has been declared successfully.

Professor Manhas said that “It is heartening to know that girls have again outshined boys. The students and their parents deserve great appreciation for their whole hearted acceptance and cooperation in realizing the visionary goal of unifying the staggered academic sessions in both the union territories of J&K and Ladakh. It is a momentous occasion for all of us as our concerted efforts have yielded fruitful results. “JKBOSE is consistent in its efforts for upgrading and fine-tuning its mechanisms and processes for the student welfare,” he added

In order to facilitate the access of students to the result gazette, the JKBOSE has made adequate arrangements through various media. For the first time, their results are available on Digilocker service. For this the students will have to download Digilocker App and register them after filling the required details. The result is available online on the official website of JKBOSE www.jkbose.nic.in.

The candidates can also avail SMS facility by sending the text message to 5676750 by typing jkbose12 followed by a space and Roll No. e.g., “ jkbose12 Roll No.”. Those who don’t have access to Mobile Phones or internet can get their results from their nearest JKBOSE office where the soft copies of result gazettes have been provided. The result is also available in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts for the convenience of the students and general public.

In case of any query regarding this result, the students have been advised to avoid visiting the JKBOSE offices at Jammu/Srinagar physically. However, they can email their query at [email protected] (for Jammu Division) and [email protected] (for Kashmir Division) citing all the relevant details which shall be addressed after due processing at the earliest possible.

The aggrieved students, if any, can contact their respective schools or the nearest JKBOSE Sub/Branch office. JKBOSE provides an opportunity to the students to get a photocopy and re-evaluation of their answer sheets for which they can apply online after the notification is issued in this regard.JKBOSE class 12TH result; girls excel again

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print