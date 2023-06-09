Students Protest Against ‘Ban’ On Wearing ‘Abaya’

School Denies, Says No Restriction On Wearing Robe

Srinagar: Several female students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School here staged a protest against its administration on Thursday, alleging that they were denied entry to the institute for wearing abaya.

A loose-fitting, full-length robe, Abaya is a worn by Muslim women.

“We are told we should go to a Madrassa if we want to wear an Abaya. We were not allowed inside the school,” said one of the protesting students.

The students alleged the school administration told them they were “ruining the atmosphere of the school” by wearing ‘abaya’.

School principal Memroz Shafi said the students have been told that they can wear abaya from home to school, but they should take it off inside the school premises.

“We told them to wear a long white-coloured Hijab or a large dupatta as that is part of the school uniform. They come wearing colourful abayas, with different designs which is not part of the uniform,” he said.

The principal said the students should follow a proper dress code in order to maintain decorum in the school.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Alok Kumar said, “The matter has come into my notice and I have asked the principal of the school about it.”

“The principal has only asked the students to wear proper uniforms and beneath they can wear Abaya in order to maintain the uniformity and I don’t think that there is anything wrong in asking the students to maintain the decorum,” Kumar said.

He said that the principal of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School has also clarified that there was no restriction on wearing the Abaya in school

