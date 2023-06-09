PM Modi’s US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

Washington:Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties and some “really big, historic and exciting” announcements are likely to be made on defence cooperation and boosting India’s indigenous military industrial base, the Pentagon has said.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this month. During his four-day visit starting on June 21, the US president and the First Lady will host Modi for a state dinner on June 22.

“When Prime Minister Modi comes here to Washington for a State Visit later in the month, I think it will be a historic visit setting new benchmarks for the relationship,” Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said during a panel discussion at the Center for New American Security on Thursday.

