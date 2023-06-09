Extortionist held in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar June 08: Police on Thursday said that an extortionist was arrested for blackmailing and threatening a girl in Baramulla.
“Police Post Delina received a written complaint from a person stating there in that his daughter is being continuously blackmailed and threatened by an unknown caller since long and has caused his daughter severe distress,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. Moreover, he has extorted handsome money from his daughter but when the situation got worsened, she disclosed whole story to him, the spokesperson said.
Accordingly, he said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated.
“During the course of investigation, a police party led by IC PP Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla, arrested the extortionist identified as Owais Rashid Bhat alias Zaidaan alias Sahabaa of Chitloora Rafiabad Sopore,” he said, adding, “He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Further investigation of the case is going on.”
Police urges women to come forward with any kind of grievances and we assure them that their safety and security will be ensured, he added.
