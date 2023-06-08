MeT predicts mainly dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: Mainly dry weather with possibility of rain and thunderstorm at scattered places towards evening has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Regarding forecast from June 8-12, a meteorological department official here told GNS that mainly dry was expected but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out, although chances are less(10-20%).

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.4°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 11.2°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 11.2°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.4°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.0°C against 21.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 13.0°C (2.4°C below normal), Katra 19.0°C (3.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 10.4°C (below normal by 3.4°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 2.4°C and 10.4°C respectively, he said.

