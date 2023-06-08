Armed Personnel Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Srinagar Locality

Srinagar’: An armed Personnel was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Mehjoor Nagar in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this evening

Reports said that a man was found dead at his rented accommodation in Mehjoor Nagar. The police were intimated, which reached the site and took the body into its possession.

Confirming it, a police official said that the body has been taken to SMHS hospital for medico-legal formalities, following which it will be handed over to the family for last rites.

The official identified the deceased as Shuja Ali Bhat, working as armed personnel in Sports wing. (GNS)

