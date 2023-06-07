MeT predicts more evening showers in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department on Tuesday forecast mainly clear weather although spell of rain, thunder and lightning towards late afternoon and evening has not been ruled out in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Weather is going to be mainly dry but a brief spell of rain/thunder/lightning may occur at some places towards late afternoon/evening (30-40% chance),” a meteorological department here said regarding forecast till June 7.

Also, mainly dry with a brief spell of showers and thunderstorm towards evening has been forecast during June 8-12. However, he said, chances of rain and thunderstorm are less (10-20%). “There will be gradual increase in temperature and warmer days ahead,” he added.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.2°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.9°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.2°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.4°C against 8.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 7.2°C on previous night and it was below normal by 1.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.4°C against 22.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.0°C (below normal by 3.3°C), Batote 12.2°C (3.2°C below normal), Katra 19.8°C (2.3°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.8°C (below normal by 3.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 5.0°C and 9.6°C respectively, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print