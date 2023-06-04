PM says stringent action against guilty as ‘deadliest’ train crash claims 288 lives in Odisha

New Delhi: PM Modi on Saturday reached the site in Odisha where a tragic triple train accident took place last night. The mishap claimed at least 288 lives and left as many as 900 injured.

Modi spoke to the press after inspecting the site of one of the country’s worst train disasters at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district. He also met victims of the mishap at Balasore Hospital.

“Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty in the train accident incident. No one will be spared,” Modi said.

Prime Minister also promised, “We will give the best possible treatment to those injured in this tragedy”. “I am grateful to local people for all help given to train accident victims,” Modi said.

Speaking of the accident he said, “I do not have words to express the pain. Let Almighty give us strength to overcome this situation”.

The train crash in Odisha on Friday involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The data shows this was one of the deadliest accidents since independence.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that a high-level committee has already been declared to conduct an inquiry into the train accident. He said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety has been called and an investigation will be held by him as well to try and identify the root cause of the accident.

Mr Vaishnaw said the entire focus of the government right now is on the rescue operation and the treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, Army teams have been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens.

According to Indian Army, the teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible.

“Indian Army has been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens. Army medical and engineering teams with ambulances and support services have been deployed from the Eastern Command. The teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible,” said Indian Army officials.

(PTI)

