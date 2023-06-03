Coordinated security grid to be put in place for successful Amarnath Yatra this year: IG BSF Kashmir frontier

Srinaga: Inspector General of BSF Kashmir frontier Ashok Yadav Saturday said that a “coordinated security response grid” will be in place to ensure incident-free Amarnath Yatra while melting of snow may open traditional infiltration routes along the LoC. He, however, said that BSF along with other security agencies will ensure all possible infiltration bids are foiled.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a walkathon event organized by the BSF from Nishat to Tulip garden, the IG BSF, said that BSF will ensure a peaceful and smooth Amarnath Yatra this year. “Amarnath Yatra is being conducted under the supervision of UT administration and the Police. BSF has made preparations for its role as per the requirement. Our men will be deployed at strategic and vulnerable locations to ensure incident free pilgrimage,” he said, adding that “our quick response teams will also be deployed along the route in case of any natural disaster.” The annual pilgrimage of Amarnath is likely to commence from July 1.

About the situation along the LoC, he said that past data shows that once the snow starts to melt, some traditional infiltration routes are opened up which pave the way for the infiltrators to sneak in. “BSF along with the army will ensure that no one enters into this side from across,” he said. “BSF will do the mapping of vulnerable routes and accordingly plan its deployment.”

The IG BSF said that the force is ready to deal with any situation. “To defeat terrorism and to counter narco-terror, our men are high in morale and ready to tackle any situation,” he said. About the number of militants active in Kashmir, the he said: “It was not his domain to speak about the issue.”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print