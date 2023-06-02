Militant Killed In Rajouri Woods: Army

Jammu: A militant has been killed in a brief gunfight with security forces in forest area of Dassal Gujran area of Rajouri district last night, officials said on Friday.

‘Body of one militant has been retrieved so far,” defence ministry spokesperson based in Jammu said .

Earlier in a statement, Army said that in a joint operation by Indian Army in coordination with JKP, a intelligence based ambushes noticed a suspicious movement in forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri on the night of 01/02 June 2023.

It said that that on being challenged by the troops, they were fired upon them, which was retaliated. Sporadic firing continued throughout the night, it said.

“Search operations were launched on first light by joint team of Indian Army and JKP,” it said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print