Samba/Jammu: A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in Samba sector around 2:50 am, they said.

“In the early hours today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB from Pakistan’s side, in Samba area,” a Border Security Force spokesperson said

