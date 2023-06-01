JK Horticulture Planning & Marketing organizes meet on CA Storage Logistics

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Planning and Marketing department on Wednesday organized a one-day meet on CA Storage Logistics here at SKICC. The meet was attended by all stakeholders from government departments, banks and financial institutions, industry representative bodies, fruit associations and potential investors in this sector from within and outside J&K.

The aim of the daylong event was to strengthen coordination among all stakeholders and efficiently move forward in bridging gap in the infrastructural requirements for CA storage in J&K.

Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Shabnam Kamili, who was also chief guest on the occasion, said that the government is keen to promote private investments in setting up logistics facilities by providing incentives and simplifying the regulatory environment.

She said that it will enable the development of high-class logistics infrastructure in J&K and create new business opportunities and in the long run enable the farmer to reap maximum benefits out of his produce.

She informed that the Meet was organized to bring all stakeholders at one platform and to devise a roadmap which shall result in expeditious, hassle-free and conducive environment for establishing the CA storage logistics at suitable locations in the entire J&K.

Vikas Sharma, Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing, J&K, informed that J&K is the leading producer of apples in the country with large varietal spectrum and harvest ranging from July till November, besides having a unique position in the global market.

“To ensure availability of quality apples throughout the year and provide best returns to producers, we endeavour to augment our CA storage capacity in a big way,” he maintained.

He further shared that, currently, we have around two lakh MT of installed CA storage capacity in J&K and to meet the requirements of CA Storage, we shall be hand-holding and facilitating potential investors from within and outside the UT.

Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir brought out a detailed account of Industrial policy, Procedures and Schemes of the government. Director Horticulture, Kashmir, delineated on key features of the Scheme under MIDH to assist the CA store investors.

Besides, CA Storage Schemes implemented by the National Horticulture Board were explained by the Deputy Director NHB, Sansar Ahmed. Besides, procedure for allotment of industrial land and concessions which can be availed for land in estates of SIDCO and SICOP were highlighted by the General Managers. NABARD, JKB and SBI who also shared their policies for assistance for CA stores.

The Meet successfully brought together all stakeholders, fostering constructive discussions aimed at formulating a comprehensive roadmap for the prompt and hassle-free establishment of CA storage logistics in suitable locations throughout J&K.

The meet attracted potential investors from both within and outside the UT. Their active participation and engagement greatly enriched the event, contributing substantial value and enhancing understanding of the opportunities within this industry.

The stakeholders appreciated the efforts of the Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing for organising such events and were of the opinion that such efforts are in the right direction to augment the need for increasing the CA storage capacity in the UT which shall go a long way in regulating the flow of fruit supply to the markets and reduce the wastages which in return shall help in fetching remunerative prices for the produce industry.

