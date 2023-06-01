J&K Police a professional & competent force: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh visited Police Training School, Manigam on Wednesday where he inaugurated Multi Activity Block for the trainees. He was accompanied by ADGP Armed J&K S J M Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG Training PHQ Imtiaz Ismail Parray and AIG Training & Policy PHQ J. S. Johar,.

The DFP was received by Principal Police Training School Manigam Showkat Hussain Shah, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, CO RR 34 Col. Kulbhushan Singh and was presented a Guard of Honour on his arrival.

On his arrival, the DGP inaugurated Multi Activity Block wherein various facilities like Moot Court, CCTNS Lab and Smart Classes will be available for the trainees. On the occasion, the Indoor faculty of PTS demonstrated a live trial of NDPS case in the Moot Court identifying the lacunas during the course of Investigation.

DGP while appreciating the efforts of PTS hoped that the IOs during their mock trials in the Moot Court would not only learn the etiquettes of the court but the process shall also boost their morale and rectify their lacunas during their investigation. He further said that CCTNS Lab will further augment the police investigation of crime and criminal tracking network.

Later, DGP also witnessed a demonstration parade where in some innovative drill techniques were exhibited by the Contingents. The drills like Korean, Russian drills, Camouflage and entertainment parade were presented first time by J&K Police contingents.

Addressing the trainees & staff, the DGP appreciated the Principal and his staff for imparting excellent training modules to the trainees. He lauded the trainees for displaying and performing demonstration parades despite rain. He said that more training capsules need to be introduced especially for investigating officers and added that the Training Section of PHQ and Principal of the institution will work out on new ideas to implement new training capsules soon.

“Police Training institutes are like mini Jammu and Kashmir as personnel from all parts of the UT get assembled to get training,” DGP said. He informed that training of candidates selected for Women Battalions has started in Jammu and training of Border Battalions candidates will begin very soon. He said Jammu and Kashmir Police is a big professional & competent force and to maintain its quality and proficiency, all of us have to work hard.

DGP appreciated the efforts of the Principal PTS Manigam Showkat Hussain Shah for his endeavours and initiative during his tenure in the Institution.

