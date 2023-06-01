TCC Hajin appeals admin to make LIS water pump station Yechigur functional

Srinagar: Tehsil Coordination Committee Hajan Bandipora on Wednesday appealed to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sonawari, Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Division Sumbal to repair the snags in Yechgiur Pump Station (Khaspura Shahgund) and keep the pump station and gate fully functional.
Fayaz Ahmad said that the administration should take immediate steps to provide the necessary equipment for irrigation so that the farmers do not face any difficulties during the peak irrigation season.
Meanwhile, Tehsil Coordination Committee appealed to the concerned authorities to take immediate action in this matter. It hoped that the concerned officers would play their role by showing seriousness and giving priority to solving the problems of the farmers at the earliest.
