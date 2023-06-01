Highway, Mughal shut

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway and Mughal road remained closed for several hours for traffic on Wednesday following landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Poonch districts, officials said.
Over 200 vehicles were stranded at various stretches of the highway, they said.
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the world, was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones for several hours.
Heavy rains triggered a major landslide on Mughal road near Ratta Chamb bridge, blocking traffic movement, officials said.
The men and machines are working to clear the landslide, they said.
“Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa (on Thursday),” the traffic officials said.
Regarding Mughal road, the officials said that it is still closed due to landslide at Ratta Chamb.
