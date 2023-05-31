Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him ‘specimen’

Santa Clara (US):There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “one such specimen”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.

Reacting sharply to Gandhi’s targeting of Prime Minister Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday described the former Congress president as a “fake Gandhi” and as a person “who knows nothing” but has become an expert on everything.

Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the US state of California on Tuesday, Gandhi said these people are “absolutely convinced” that they know everything and can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army.

