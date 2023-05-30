SIA seals JeI assets worth Rs 3-cr in Kupwara

Srinagar: SIA on Monday identified property worth Rs 3 crores (approximately) after being notified by DM Kupwara in District Kupwara and the same has been barred with restrictions on usage and entry, officials said.

“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & (militant) networks hostile to India’s national security, sovereignty, integrity and unity, property belonging to and held by JeI at Kupwara has been notified by concerned District Magistrates in exercise of the powers conferred under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” according to a statement by SIA.

The property is a shopping complex comprising 20 shops along with appurtenant land and same has been sealed and entry / usage barred has been prohibited, it said. Additionally “Red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records. With this SIA Kashmir has got 57 properties of JeI notified till date, it said.

The action, it is expected, would significantly dent militant funding in J&K besides being another major step in restoring “rule of law & a society without fear.”, the SIA said

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the J&K of J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action, it said. “These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print