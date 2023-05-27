Rains Continue, MeT Forecasts More In J&K

Srinagar: Intermittent rains continued even as weather department on Friday forecast intermittent light rain, thunder and lightning at a few places during May 27-28 in Jammu and Kashmir.

From May 29-30t, the MeT department forecast “fairly widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places.”

The MeT department also urged farmers to suspend all farm operations during May 29 and 30.

Regarding temperature, a meteorological department official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.4°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.8°C against 6.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.3°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.0°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 5.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 4.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.4°C against 21.4°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.5°C (below normal by 3.7°C), Batote 11.5°C (3.5°C below normal), Katra 16.5°C (5.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.5°C (below normal by 2.6°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 1.2°C, he said.

