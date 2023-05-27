NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins

New Delhi: NITI Aayog’s eighth Governing Council meeting, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

