‘Tourist Family Rescued from Kongdori Gulmarg’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday rescued a tourist family after they reportedly lost their way in Kongdori area in Gulmarg of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Baramulla Police today (Friday) rescued a tourist family comprising of 3 adults & 4 kids of Telangana who arrived in Gulmarg and went for Gondola ride to Kongdori Gulmarg, while on return to Gondola Phase 2nd they lost their way to and got stuck in Kongdori area”, said a police spokesperson in a statement issued to GNS.

“Acting upon this, police rescue teams of PS Gulmarg led by SHO PS Gulmarg Insp Irshad with the assistance of ATVs and Pony Walas were formed who followed around the Kongdori area and finally reached at the location of the tourist family and rescued them from the area and brought them back to Gulmarg safely”, reads the statement.

The tourist family, as per the statement, expressed their gratitude towards Baramulla Police for timely help. (GNS)

