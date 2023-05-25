Rains Lash Plains In J&K, MeT Predicts More Till May 26

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains since overnight while the weather department forecast more precipitation in Jammu and Kashmir till May 26.

A meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar received 6.9mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 8.2mm, Pahalgam 22.5mm, Kupwara 10.6mm, Kokernag 10.5mm, Gulmarg 21.0mm, Jammu 8.1mm, Banihal 9.2mm, Batote 14.6mm, Katra 4.8mm and Bhaderwah 14.2mm.

He said that there will be intermittent rain/thunderstorm and snowfall over higher reaches at most places. “Possibility of hailstorm and strong gusty winds at a few places can’t be ruled out.”

On May 25-26, he said, the weather will be generally cloudy. “A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening.”

He said from May 27-30, weather will be “partly to generally cloudy.”

The weather department has advised farmers to suspend all farm operations till weather improves.

“Commuters are advised to confirm road status from concerned traffic police prior to embarking long journey especially Zojila, Srinagar- Jammu etc.”

Regarding temperature, the meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.5°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 12.6°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 9.2°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 12.4°C against 12.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.0°C against 9.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.1°C against 26.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 13.8°C (above normal by 1.8°C), Batote 13.7°C (0.8°C below normal), Katra 19.0°C (2.0°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 13.0°C (above normal by 2.4°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 6.2°C and 9.0°C respectively, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print