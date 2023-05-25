G20 Summit Wrap Up: ADGP Kashmir Congratulates JKP, All Security Agencies For Conducting G20 Sumit Smoothly

Srinagar : Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday congratulated all security agencies on conducting G20 summit smoothly in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Police Zone while quoting ADGP Kashmir tweeted through their official Twitter handle, “ADGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS congratulates officers and jawans of JKP, CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, NSG, MARCOS, NDRF & intelligence agencies for conducting incident free & successful G20 Summit”.

The G20 meeting was one of the biggest international events held in Jammu & Kashmir since the nullification of Article 370, in August 2019.

