Intermittent Rains Continue, MeT Forecasts More As Mercury Drops In J&K

SRINAGAR,- Intermittent rains continued even as the weather department here on Thursday forecast “fairly widespread to widespread intermittent light to moderate rain” in Jammu and Kashmir till May 26.

A meteorological department official said, Srinagar received 6.6mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 11.6mm, Pahalgam 20.1mm, Kupwara 5.9mm, Kokernag 21.0mm, Gulmarg 7.8mm, Jammu 0.8mm, Banihal 27.3mm, Batote 42.4mm, Katra 3.4mm and Bhaderwah 19.4mm.

From May 25-26, he said, there is possibility of “fairly widespread to widespread intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.”

From May 27-28, he said, intermittent light rain/thunder/lightning is expected at few places.

“Fairly widespread intermittent light to moderate rainthunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm & gusty winds at few places,” he said regarding forecast from May 29-30.

Regarding temperature, the meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.8°C against 13.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.0°C against 12.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 6.1°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 11.4°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.4°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 6.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 1.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.4°C against 21.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.7°C (below normal by 3.3°C), Batote 10.2°C (4.3°C below normal), Katra 18.6°C (2.4°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.9°C (below normal by 0.7°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 2.6°C, he said.

