Kathua: At least 11 passengers were injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lakhanpur area in Kathua district on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official said that the bus rammed into the truck on NH-44 near Lakhanpur, resulting in injuries to at least 11 passengers.

He said soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to GMC Kathua for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

