Imran Khan’s close aide Asad Umar resigns as PTI’s Secretary General

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan suffered another jolt as the head of his economic team and one of his close aides Asad Umar resigned from all party positions, amid the government’s crackdown on the opposition over the May 9 violence.

Umar, who was Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s Secretary General, announced stepping down from all party positions shortly after he was released from Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

“Not possible for me to lead the party under these circumstances. I am resigning as Secretary General and core committee member of PTI,” he said at a press conference

