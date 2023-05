Jammu: Six persons died and three were injured in an accident at a dam of Pakal Dul hydroelectric project in mountainous Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that six persons died and three were injured in an accident at the site of Dangduru dam project in Kishtwar district.

Reports said that a cruiser vehicle ferrying project workers fell into a deep gorge near the site of the dam project—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print