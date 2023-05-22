‘Holds interactions in Pahalgam’

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam and interacted with the residents, tourists and shopkeepers at the main market, today.
The Lt Governor attended to the queries, issues & demands of the people, and assured time-bound redressal of all genuine grievances projected during the interaction.
Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected and took stock of the Pahalgam-Chandanwari road.
Senior officers of the district accompanied the Lt Governor.
Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam and interacted with the residents, tourists and shopkeepers at the main market, today.