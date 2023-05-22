Govt Strengthening Rural Connectivity: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated development projects executed by Public Works (R&B) department in both Jammu and Kashmir Division.

“Majority of the road infrastructure projects will build a road to prosperity and well being to the citizens in far flung areas,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to boost tourism potential and to connect important commercial centres.

“Our policy on infrastructure aims to create quality assets, make the facilities user friendly and get rural areas more and more integrated into the mainstream economy. Roadmap laid down to modernize and strengthen rural connectivity, is being implemented at a fast pace,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also shared the efforts to bring new momentum to the socio-economic growth of the UT of J&K. It is also being ensured that the benefits of all the government schemes reach the last person in the queue, he added.

We are moving ahead with the right intent and citizen centric policies to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of all the citizens and take Jammu Kashmir to new heights of glory, said the Lt Governor.

In the last few years, there has been phenomenal progress in the implementation of schemes in rural and urban areas and the credit for this goes to the officers, the people of J&K and all elected public representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and ULBs, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor congratulated the entire team of PW(R&B) Department and everyone associated with the projects.

The 75 development projects worth Rs 186.14 crores inaugurated today include road connectivity projects in Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Samba, Kathua, Kulgam and Baramulla.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and other senior officers were present.

PRI representatives and Deputy Commissioners of the Districts were also present through virtual mode.

