Night Temp Rises

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of rain and thundershowers at isolated places, night temperature recorded a rise but continued to hover below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.7°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C, same as on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.2°C against 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.8°C against 2.5°C on previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.2°C against 22.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.5°C (below normal by 1.2°C), Batote 14.9°C (0.8°C above normal), Katra 20.1°C (0.8°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.8°C (below normal by 0.6°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 0.8°C, he said.

He said the weather was likely to be partly cloudy with possibility of rain/thunderstorm at isolated places during next 24 hours. From May 17-20, he said, rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated to scattered places. He reiterated that there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.

