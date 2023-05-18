Development is always welcome: Farooq on G20

Srinagar: Reflecting on G20 event in Kashmir, National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that development is always welcome even as he said people of J&K are bracing up to teach ruling BJP a lesson in elections, whenever it’s held.

He said this while talking to media personnel on the side-lines of his condolence visit to the bereaved family of Block President Rathson, Beerwah Ghulam Nabi Wani, who passed away after a prolonged illness. Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, Dr. Muhammad Shafi and other local unit functionaries and office bearers also accompanied the President on the visit.

Joined in by party functionaries, Dr. Farooq offered Fatiha for the deceased and expressed deepest sympathies and condolences with the bereaved.

Consoling the bereaved household, he said, “In wani Sahib’s demise, we have lost a committed soldier of the party. The void in our local party because of his passing cannot be filled for years to come. Humility, compassion, duty fullness were the defining characteristics of his persona, which will be remembered by all those who had a chance to work with him. May his departed soul rest in peace in the highest echelons of Jannat and may the bereaved family get enough strength to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Later while talking to the media, he said that NC is ready for every election be it Panchayat, ULB, BDC and assembly elections. “NC is key to the revival and restoration of J&K’s economy and pride. Our party cadre is prepared for the polls whenever they are held. People across J&K are also bracing for teaching the ruling party a lesson through their vote. After Karnataka another electoral drubbing is awaiting the BJP in J&K. It goes without saying that promises made by BJP since 2019 will be under scanner and it cannot evade elections for long. One or the other day they have to do it, and when they do it the people will punish them for lying to them,” he said.

Reflecting on the undergoing works for the upcoming G20 summit in Srinagar, he said, “Development is always welcome. Who wouldn’t want development and progress to happen.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print