Lt Governor inaugurates various key projects of JKIDFC worth Rs 97 crore

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated various projects worth Rs 97 crore of Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (JKIDFC), today.

“Some of these projects dedicated to the people were pending for years. Our commitment and focus is on accelerated development and timely completion of projects,” the Lt Governor said.

The 15 projects e-inaugurated today includes CHC Chattergam Budgam; PHC Aaripanthan; Classroom/ Library block at Govt Women Degree College Pulwama; Mantaqi School Awantipora; Common Effluent Treatment Plant at Industrial Growth Centre, Phase-I Samba; IT Tower Building-II, Rangreth; Checkwari Mal Khul; improvement of Kenz Khul, WSS Mohra Jamlan; Water Testing Laboratory at Zainkote; Road from Dongian to Jatki Panjpeer; Kanshipur Ashram Road to Lower Gadi Garh Jammu; Boys Higher Secondary School at Gujjar Mandi Rajouri; Sewerage Scheme at Patnitop and sports facility at University of Kashmir.

The Lt Governor also released pictorial compendium, a compilation of 1507 projects of JKIDFC completed at a cost of Rs 2504 crore, ending December 2022.

JKIDFC has successfully completed 464 connectivity projects (309 Roads & 155 Bridges) worth Rs 901.25 cr; 65 Health Sector projects at a cost of Rs 236.42 cr; 112 Power projects for an amount of Rs. 187.68 cr; 329 Water Supply Projects worth Rs. 394.17 cr and 116 Education Sector projects at a cost of Rs 168.98 cr. Moreover, 212 projects for Sports development & Youth Engagement (85 projects & 127 Sub projects) for an amount of Rs. 124.15 crore have been completed.

All these projects under various sectors/schemes are decided to public welfare and will hugely benefit the people & strengthen the socio-economic development of the UT.

Pertinently, JKIDFC is the first organization across the country that has incorporated Geo-Tagged Images for all its ongoing projects.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries and other senior officials were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print