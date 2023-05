Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Personnel on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that the CRPF jawan posted in Awantipora shot himself dead with his service rifle.

He said that his body has been shifted to PCR Kashmir for autopsy, while police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print