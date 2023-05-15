Infiltrator intercepted, detained on LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri: An infiltrator has been detained on Line of Control in Rajouri district after he was trying to intrude into this side.

Officials said that troops on Line of Control nabbed the intruder while he was trying to infiltrate from Tarkundi area in Rajouri district.

The apprehended intruder, initially identified as Mohammad Usman is a resident of Kotli district, Kerela village of PoJK.

Officials said that the alert troops picked up the suspicious movement of the man on Line of Control, thwarted his attempt to infiltrate and detained him.

The man is undergoing questioning, they said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print