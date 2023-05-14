LG discusses ‘strategies’ to attract investments into J&K

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting here to discuss strategies to attract more investments into the Union Territory.
The meeting also deliberated strategies for proactively resolving all the issues with great synergies and to enhance ease of doing business to boost the economy, an official spokesman said.
During the meeting, he said the Lt Governor directed for setting up a help desk of the Industries and Commerce department at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office at Jammu and in four Deputy Commissioner’s offices of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur.
“The prime objective of Jammu Kashmir administration is to ensure proactive and structural response to resolve all issues including change of land use and to enhance ease of doing business.
“Concerned officials must provide necessary support, handholding of investors and help the investors getting all clearances in a time bound manner,” the Lt Governor said.
The meeting was among others attended by Financial Commissioner Revenue Shaleen Kabra, Secretary Revenue department Piyush Singla and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor released a book titled “Vishwasthali-My Pride” authored by Sh Shiv Kumar Padha, at Raj Bhawan, today.
He congratulated the author and publisher for the “excellent” work.
Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu Samba Kathua range, Dr Yog Raj Padha among others were present.
