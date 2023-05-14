G-20 success out collective responsibility: CS

Srinagar: In a run-up to the upcoming G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to be held here, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday impressed upon the officers that the success of the international event is collective responsibility of all of us and each of us should fulfill our responsibility fully.

The meeting was attended by all the high ranking officers from Civil and Police administration either virtually or in person.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers that all the management plans for the event should be amenable to general public. He urged the Divisional and District Administration to keep the concerns of people in mind while giving final shape to the traffic, boarding, lodging and other logistic plans.

The Chief Secretary directed involvement of local population with the event. He maintained that the event shall impart necessary impetus to the trade and tourism. He asked them to having joint meeting with the local trade, tourism, transport and industrial organizations and seek their suggestions and factor in their views in sectoral plans. He made out that no inconvenience should be created for public or tourists on visit to the city.

Taking review of the works taken in hand and still in progress he asked the Divisional Administration to make sure that these are completed before 15th of this month. He enquired about the status of these works and said that all of these should be dedicated to public within the deadline.

